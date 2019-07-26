UPDATE Fri 10:00 PM - The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation for residents in the North Hills area.
According to a Facebook post: "Residents near the intersection of Snowdrift and Ferry east to Hauser Dam Road are ordered to evacuate the area."
UPDATE Fri 4:40 PM - The Lewis and Clark County Emergency Management posted some new information on the fire in a Facebook post:
- There have been no calls for evacuations as a result of the blaze so far.
- The fire's size has reduced to 12 acres at the moment.
- Two DNRC helicopters are on the scene.
- Crews on the scene include local volunteer fire departments, DNRC and the Forest Service.
- Wind gusts are around 10 miles-per-hour.
- The fire is heading in the North / Northwest area where there are no structures
For the meantime, LCCSO wants people to remain off of Snowdrift Road to make way for crews tackling the flames.
UPDATE Fri 4:16 PM - Sheriff Dutton says crews are bringing in large aircraft tankers in efforts to contain the fire.
UPDATE Fri 3:30 PM - The fire has since grown to roughly 25 - 30 acres in size. In an interview, Sheriff Dutton said the blaze was likely human-caused.
UPDATE Fri 2:46 PM - In a press briefing with the Lewis and Clark Sheriff's Office, officials said they may send out a plane to help with the fire if wind speeds pick up.
UPDATE Fri 1:58 PM - The fire's size is reported at 10 acres, as crews continue to tackle the flames.
HELENA – Crews are on the scene of a wildfire that started Friday afternoon north of Helena.
The blaze started around 12:30 PM on Bureau of Land Management property, said Sheriff Leo Dutton.
Firefighters and a helicopter are coordinating efforts to contain the fire, which is still active as of writing, according to Special Operations Captain Brent Colbert with the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
The flames currently do not pose a threat to structures, and no injuries have been reported.
The size of the fire is unknown, though smoke is visible from the city.
The West Valley Fire Department has called for mutual aid in tackling the wildfire.
A reporter is heading near the site, and we’ll update this story as more information becomes available.