UPDATE (2:42 PM) - Raven has since been found and is safe, according to HPD.
HELENA – The Helena Police Department is seeking help in finding a 16-year-old girl who went missing Monday evening.
Raven Alejandre reportedly ran away from home at “sometime during the night,” according to police. She is described as 5’3” tall and 140 lbs with red hair and brown eyes, though it is currently unknown what she wore before she disappeared.
“We don’t believe there’s anything suspicious surrounding her disappearance,” wrote HPD in a Facebook post.
If you have information on Raven's whereabouts, you can call the Helena Police Department at (406) 442-3233, or reach out to your nearest law enforcement agency.