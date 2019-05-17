missing crow agency boy nakota earthboy

UPDATE: The Department of Justice says Nakota has been found.

CROW AGENCY - A missing endangered person advisory is issued for Nakota Earthboy, who may be in danger.

From the Montana Department of Justice:

Name: Nakota Earth Boy

Date of Birth: 10/03/2003                    Age: 15 years old

Sex: Male                                  Race: American Indian

Height: 6-foot 1 inch tall           Weight: 230 lbs.

Eyes: Black                               Hair: Black, long hair

 

Last seen wearing: Black sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, glasses

 

 

Vehicle: None

Possible destinations: Unknown

: Nakota Earth Boy is believed to be an endangered runaway juvenile.

He has been reported as depressed and suicidal.  BIA Crow Agency Law Enforcement has requested this Missing Endangered Person Advisory to be broadcast to Big Horn County, Yellowstone County and Rosebud County

