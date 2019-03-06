UPDATE (4:09 p.m.) - Classes at Helena High School will resume Thursday, March 7, according to an email from Barbara Ridgway, Helena Public Schools' chief of staff.
All breaks in the water main which supplies the school have reportedly been repaired.
For more information and updates, you can visit the Helena School District's main website here.
Helena High School will be closed Wednesday March 6th for the second day in a row due to a second water main break.
According to Helena Public Schools Superintendent Tyler Ream, crews temporarily fixed the initial water main break, when a second break occurred under Montana Avenue.
The school is working with the city to get the problem fixed. But due to the severe weather the Helena area has been having, and the location of the new break, school officials are not sure when they will be able to get the problem permanently fixed.
“We have to get to that line through Montana Avenue, so at some time we will have to comprise Montana Avenue in order to do that work,” said Ream.
As of right now, there has been no damage to the structure of the building, but there is no running water in the school therefore, it is deemed unsafe. The cause of the break is still unknown other than the pipe is old and in poor condition.
According to Helena Public School #1 Transportation Facebook Post, all school and bus routes are expected to run as regularly scheduled except for Helena High School. The Superintendent is hoping to have the problem fixed as soon as possible so classes can resume.
“Some of this is out of our control, obviously the aim is to get it fixed and get water restored to the school so that we can have students back on campus, but until water is restored to the school, we can't have kids on campus,” said Ream.
We will continue to keep updated as soon as we get more information.