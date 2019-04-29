Unsung hero looking for help to win a $25k grant for humane society

HELENA - The Lewis and Clark Humane Society is looking to the community to help them win a $25,000 grant. Chris Martin, the Humane Society volunteer photographer, was honored by the Petco Foundation last month as one of their five unsung heroes across the country. The program honors individuals for doing extraordinary work to help save animals in their community.
Because of Chris’ dedication, the LCHS was award a $10,000 grant and has the opportunity to win another $25,000 grant. Chris hopes his story will help the shelter get the national recognition it deserves, but also inspire other people to get involved in their communities no matter the size.
“But to other people who want to do anything like this, having something even as small as Helena in the running opens the door to other people who avenues to get addition funding from people like Petco that there’s no barriers and it's not only for the big guys,” said Martin, the LCHS Photographer.
Kelsee D. Watts, the Executive Director for the LCHS says, the $10,000 grant is going towards operating fees because the shelter is an expensive operation to run, and an extra $25,000 would go such a long way in the Helena community, so she is encouraging everyone to vote.
Chris is currently sitting in 3rd place, and the last day to vote is May 6th. To cast your vote and to watch Chris’ full story you can click here.