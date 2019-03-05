Classes at Helena High School were canceled on Tuesday, March 5th, after a water main break. Crews worked throughout the day to fix the issue and pump water out of the building to keep it from flooding. They were able to put a temporary fix on the original break but then a second break happened on another part of the pipe under Montana Avenue. Classes are now canceled for Wednesday, March 6th.
The school has not reported any damages so far to the structure of the building and they are hoping to re-open the school soon. Once again, there will be no classes at Helena High School Wednesday, March 6th.