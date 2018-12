Two People Found Dead With Gun Shot Wounds at Helena Home

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING ABOVE 5000 FEET. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES ON MOUNTAIN PASSES, BUT UP TO 9 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 70 MPH ALONG THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT, BUT ONLY TO 60 MPH AT TIMES FOR MUCH OF LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY. * WHERE...NORTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT, SOUTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT, AND CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK. HOWEVER, THIS DOES NOT INCLUDE BROWNING, LINCOLN, AND HELENA. * WHEN...UNTIL 8 AM MST WEDNESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT DUE TO SNOW COVERED AND ICY ROADS, AS WELL AS SOME BLOWING SNOW. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WINDS...WEST 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH. * TIMING...OCCASIONAL STRONG WIND GUSTS THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON WITH DIMINISHING WINDS THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. DAMAGING WINDS MAY BLOW DOWN SOME POWER LINES AND TREE LIMBS. ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A HIGH WIND WARNING MEANS A HAZARDOUS HIGH WIND EVENT IS EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. SUSTAINED WIND SPEEDS OF AT LEAST 40 MPH, OR GUSTS OF 58 MPH OR MORE, CAN LEAD TO PROPERTY DAMAGE. &&