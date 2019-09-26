https://fuel-streaming-prod01.fuelmedia.io/v1/sem/c58909aa-be33-4909-9e8d-948e1e6bc143.m3u8?swc=2659e21d-07c0-4ae6-b571-2bdf3b981168
HELENA - Dewayne Johnson and Serena Kilseimer have been arrested for deliberate homicide and accountability for deliberate homicide, linked to the death of 56 year old Shane White.
Court documents say, Johnson admitted to detectives Monday that he killed White with a knife.
Sheriff Leo Dutton is still looking into a few leads and says they cant release any information at this time.
Right now, Johnson's bond is set a 100,000 dollars and Kilseimer is set at 35,000 dollars.