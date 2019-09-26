Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF MOSTLY 10 TO 18 INCHES POSSIBLE, BUT EVEN HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE IN THE MOUNTAINS. LOWER ELEVATIONS IN JEFFERSON, BROADWATER, AND MEAGHER COUNTIES MAY ONLY RECEIVE 3 TO 7 INCHES OF SNOW. NORTH TO NORTHEAST WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 40 MPH AT TIMES. COLD WIND CHILL TEMPERATURES OF 5 TO 15 DEGREES ABOVE ZERO ARE POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THIS HAS THE POTENTIAL TO BE A HISTORICALLY SIGNIFICANT EARLY-SEASON SNOW EVENT. NOW IS THE TIME TO PREPARE FOR THE WINTER-LIKE WEATHER!. * CONFIDENCE...MODERATE CONFIDENCE IN ACCUMULATIONS, WINDS, ASSOCIATED IMPACTS, AND TIMING OF ONSET AND END OF THIS WINTER STORM EVENT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&