HELENA - Dewayne Johnson and Serena Kilseimer have been arrested for deliberate homicide and accountability for deliberate homicide in the stabbing death of Shane White.
White's body was found on Sept. 18 near Canyon Ferry Reservoir.
Court documents say Johnson admitted to detectives Monday that he killed White with a knife.
Sheriff Leo Dutton is still looking into a few leads and says they can't release any information at this time.
Right now, Johnson's bond is set at $100,000 and Kilseimer is set at $35,000.