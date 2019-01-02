UPDATE (8:55pm) According to Sheriff Meehan, one of the men has taken a turn for the worse and is in "critical, life-threatening condition."
UPDATE (8:30pm) According to Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn Meehan, two men were "seriously injured" in the incident.
Meehan says the plane left Bozeman at around 3:30pm; power was lost in the Townsend area around 4:30pm. Though the men had obvious injuries, they were able to hold a conversation with first responders and were air lifted to two separate hospitals.
Meehan says it is still unclear at this time why the plane was flying low enough to have hit a power line, but the Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating.
According to a tweet from NorthWestern Energy, crews are on the scene of a downed line along the Missouri River near Townsend. NWE also says a downed plane was found near the site by their crews. Emergency services are on the scene. For NWE customers is the Townsend service area, they say it could take several hours for power to be restored.