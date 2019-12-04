Two Lewis & Clark County dispatchers recognised for taking extra steps to save lives

HELENA- Two 9-1-1 dispatchers were recognized Wednesday for their life-saving actions in October.
The City of Helena says Chanel Waples and Zach Slattery took extra steps in saving lives when receiving 9-1-1 calls during two separate incidents.
Chanel Waples received the Distinguished Service Award after receiving a 9-1-1 call from a teenage girl who said she overdosed on medication and wanted to tell someone “goodbye” before hanging up.
According to the City of Helena, Chanel tried to locate the girl using traditional methods, but when whose methods were unsuccessful, she then used a program that is currently in the testing phase at the center to obtain the girl’s address.
Officers and medical units were sent to respond to the girl and she was placed into protective custody and treated at the hospital.
Zach Slattery received the Distinguished Service Award after taking a call from a woman in Lincoln who reported that her 73-year-old husband suffered a seizure and was unresponsive and not breathing.
The City of Helena says Zach coached the woman to give the man chest compressions and rescue breathing while waiting for medial responders to arrive. Once medical responders arrived the man was taken to a hospital in Missoula.
Several days later the woman called back and expressed her gratitude for the “fantastic” effort put forth to save her husband’s life, saying that her husband had actually gone into acute cardiac arrest and did not have a seizure.