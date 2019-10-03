HELENA- Two Capital High students will join about 16,000 semifinalists from around the US competing for National Merit Scholarships.
Helena schools say seniors Lea Hohenlohe and Caroline Southworth both qualified for the scholarships because of their scores on the 2018 PSAT.
Out of 1.6 million students who meet the requirements for the scholarship, only about 50,000 receive program recognition according to the National Merit Scholarship Corporation's website.
About half of all finalists win a scholarship and schools are notified in February of semifinalists that have advanced to become finalists.
Several requirements are needed for semifinalists to become finalists such as filling out an application, having a consistently high academic record, writing an essay, being recommended by a school official, and having an SAT score that reflects the score earned on the PSAT/NMSQT.
According to Helena schools, there will be an opportunity for juniors to take the PSAT and qualify for the National Merit Scholarships will be October 16.