HELENA - Police say two people are dead after a shooting on Tuesday night.
At roughly 6:30pm Tuesday night, 911 received several calls about a disturbance with gun shots being fired at a residence in the 1100 Block of Hauser Blvd. Police and Deputies responded.
When officers arrived, they found two individuals in the front yard of a residence with gunshot wounds. Medical units treated the two individuals and pronounced them dead. Police checked the residence for any other victims.
The individuals were a woman and a man, both 37, from Helena.
Police say there appears to be no threat to the public at this time.
The names of the two individuals will be released at a later time by the Lewis and Clark County Corner's office.