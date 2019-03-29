Prom, a high school ritual. The dress, the tux, the flowers, the dancing - all the makings of a night to remember. But for one high school student, he's hoping to make prom a more unique experience for everyone.
Tanner Davis and Treven Maharg have been best friends for years, but their bond is different than most.
After seeing a video of Tim Tebows Night to Shine, a prom for people with disabilities, Treven was inspired to create his own hometown Helena version called 'Night With The Stars.'
"I know a lot of people with disabilities might have not had the opportunity to go to a prom in their high school or anything like that. It's just a good opportunity for them," said Treven.
The first event was held in April 2018 and was a great success with over 120 participants.
"It was so fun. It was really fun to see everyone coming in," said Karen Davis, Tanner's mom. "And more people were coming and so excited to be here and everyone got flowers donated from Westmont. It was very special."
"The dance is good. It's kind of fun and it's cool," said Tanner.
Treven is now busy planning the second annual Night With The Stars event.
"I just think everyone can have an impact in their community. And if you don't volunteer, don't do anything it's not going to happen, so you have to take that first step," he said.
Treven is graduating from Helena High School this May, and his brother is planning on taking over the event and keeping the tradition going.
The Night With The Stars dance will be held Saturday April 6 at the Reddmer's Lutheran Church in Helena. If you would like to register or find out any other information about the dance you can head over to our website.