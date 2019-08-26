Travel deals over the four weeks

HELENA – Pack your bags summer might be coming to an end but that doesn’t mean you have to give up on your summer vacation dreams. Over the course of the next few weeks you can book your dream vacation because CheapOAir is extending their savings to you at home.
Historically airlines begin to lower their prices in August to maintain a consistent flow of passengers. So, you basically have a four-week window where prices will be a little more inexpensive than normal. Data from ChepOAir show’s that right now prices are at an all-time low, which means If you have a business trip coming up or want to head to the Hawaiian Islands before the snow comes right now might be the best time to book that trip.