Trailer home explodes near Helena

There were three dogs in the home, two of which the resident was dog sitting. Officials say they found two of the dogs alive outside of the home but haven’t found the third. No other homes were threated or damaged from the explosion.
Tri-Lakes Fire Chief, Bob Drake, says the likely cause was from propane.
“The only thing that’s there, that’s powerful enough to do what it did, is propane,” said Drake. Crews will go back later today and further investigate the scene.
“I want to see if we can find the propane fired hot water heater. I think it blew down the hill, but again in the dark it was impossible to tell,” Drake added.
East Valley Fire Department, Montana Highway Patrol and Lewis & Clark County Sheriff all responded to the scene.
We will continue to keep you updated on any other further information.