Trailer home explodes near Helena
On Tuesday night, March 12, at 7:58 p.m. the Tri-Lakes Fire Department received a call about an explosion in the 4800 block of Deal Lane.
 
When crews arrived at the scene, the trailer was already fully engulfed in flames, and found the owner in the snow outside kneeling on the east end of the home, who was later treated for minor injuries. Crews later had to bring in a backhoe and pull the building down, to get all of the hot spots burnt out. 

There were three dogs in the home, two of which the resident was dog sitting. Officials say they found two of the dogs alive outside of the home but haven’t found the third. No other homes were threated or damaged from the explosion.  

Tri-Lakes Fire Chief, Bob Drake, says the likely cause was from propane.  

“The only thing that’s there, that’s powerful enough to do what it did, is propane,” said Drake. Crews will go back later today and further investigate the scene.  

“I want to see if we can find the propane fired hot water heater. I think it blew down the hill, but again in the dark it was impossible to tell,” Drake added.  

East Valley Fire Department, Montana Highway Patrol and Lewis & Clark County Sheriff all responded to the scene.  

We will continue to keep you updated on any other further information.  

