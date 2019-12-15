13,000 toys distributed to kids in the Helena area

HELENA – This weekend thousands of kids across the Helena Valley were able to shop for Christmas presents thanks to the Salvation Army and Toys for Tots.
The annual event makes Christmas brighter for thousands of children across the Treasure State.
Over 380 families were able to shop until they dropped. Each child walked away with 6 or 7 gifts and that’s more than double the national average. Howard Mears, the Toys for Tots Coordinator in Helena, says for that to happen it really says a lot about the Helena community.
"You can't help but be full of gratitude for a community that takes such good care of their kids,” says Mears.
The Salvation Army gym was filled with over 13,000 toys and there was an army of volunteers to help pass them out to each family. Toys for Tots also helped supply toys to local organizations around the Helena area.
This year the Salvation Army and Toys for Tots helped over 2,000 kids in the Helena area and every year that need continues to grow. If you would like to be a positive change in a child's life and help make Christmas happen for children who are less fortune, you can click here to find out more information.