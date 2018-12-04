Townsend Bulldogs girls basketball is looking to make another Class B State Tournament run this season and they'll be led by this week's Senior Standout.
Tavia Rooney helped the Bulldogs bring a third-place trophy back to Broadwater County last season during the program's first Class B girls' basketball state tournament appearance since 2013.
"We definitely went through a lot of stuff last year that was really up and down but I think that's what brought us to where we ended up going because you have to fall down and then you have to get back up and I think getting back up can make you so much stronger," said Tavia Rooney.
Tavia led the Bulldogs in many categories while averaging a double-double as a junior but says she can still improve this year.
"I think just like playing really good defense this year, rebounding, and then also giving my teammates assists and with a new coach it's different but change is always good. It makes people work for their spot and have to prove something so I think that's been good," she said.
First-year head coach Norm Darlinton says Tavia leads by example on the court.
"She is the first one in the gym 99% of the time and shows up with a great attitude. Any time you have a senior doing that it's affecting the entire program. They're learning how to do things right," said Norm Darlinton.
"I definitely just try to bring positivity. I'm always trying to help the younger girls and just make sure that they feel like they can ask questions and feel like it's okay to not do everything perfect. We all start somewhere," Tavia added.
The senior also played volleyball for the Bulldogs during her first three years in high school. She says she is receiving college offers but her current focus is on her senior basketball season.
"I think all of the girls are just as excited as I am and I think we all have the same goal in mind and it's to win a state championship," said Tavia Rooney.