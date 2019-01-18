House bill 173 basically says a student can never give consent in a relationship that happens at school.
The bill is being proposed by Democrat Shane A. Morigeau of Missoula.
In Montana the age of consent is 16, if the bill passes, even if a student is over that age, they would not be able to give consent if the other person in the relationship is a school employee, volunteer or independent contractor who works directly with students.
Basically, this bill means students and teachers can’t be together.
If it passes, this bill would slap teachers with a 500-dollar fine and up to six months in jail for having a relationship with a student.
This bill is being heard in the House Judiciary Committee. At that the same time the committee will also consider removing the statute of limitations on sex crimes against kids.