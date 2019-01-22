A bill in the Montana legislature proposes to add further penalties for school bullies.
Rep. Barry Usher, R-Billings, proposes that a child found guilty of bullying in public K-12 schools could be charged with a misdemeanor or a felony if the incident results in serious injury or death. The bully could also face a $500 fine, plus up to five years in prison depending on the severity.
The ACLU of Montana is protesting the bill, telling MTPR that Montana already has laws against harassment, and that it should be a last resort to punish kids by putting them in jail.
About 19 percent of student in grades 9-12 report being bullied on school property, according to stopbullying.gov.