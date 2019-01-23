A legislator is proposing a ban on minors using their cellphones to text while driving.
HB 178, sponsored by Rep. Fred Anderson (R-Great Falls), says anyone under the age of 18 should be fined for using their phone while they're behind the wheel.
Montana's Department of Motor Vehicles say more than 480,000 people still use their cell phones when they are behind the wheel of a car. They say a lot of those distracted drivers are responsible for several accidents in our state.
This proposal would prohibit minors from being able to write, send, or read a text when driving, even if stopped at a stop sign or light. A teen caught in the act could have to pay a fine up to $200.
The bill states the only time you may use your phone while driving is to call for emergency assistance.
Currently, Montana has no statewide law regarding cellphone use. Cities including Missoula, Whitefish and Helena have municipal ordinances banning cellphone use while driving.
