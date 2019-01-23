Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 8 INCHES, EXCEPT 1 TO 3 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS AROUND THE HELENA VALLEY. * WHERE...CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK. * WHEN...UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT AT TIMES. AREAS OF FALLING AND BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. EXPECT SNOW PACKED AND ICY ROADWAYS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR SNOW MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&