GREAT FALLS- Helena High School’s American Welding Society’s 8th annual Weld-off against Capital High School is Wednesday, January 23.
People are welcome to view the works of the Weld-off on January 23 from 7:30 pm to 8:00 pm at the Helena High Welding Shop, 1300 Billings Avenue.
The HHS American Welding Society Club is also collecting old cell phones for Cell Phones for Soldiers Inc.
Cell phones are being collected until January 31, 2020, and can be dropped off at Helena High School’s Main Office or at the Welding Shop during school hours.
If you have any questions about the Weld-off, you can contact Cindy Galbavy at 406-324-2180.