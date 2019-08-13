13th Annual Stuff the Bus Fundraiser

HELENA – The annual Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive is in its 13th year, and the community project helps collect school supplies for students in need.
Throughout the summer a school bus has been traveling throughout the Helena community looking for donations. The fundraiser ends on Friday August 16th, and right now they are still collecting donations at a number of Helena churches and businesses.
According the Angel Fund, the average cost per year for a child’s school supplies in elementary school is $70 to $80 and even more for middle and high school students. The school supply drive helps students in Helena and surrounding areas get the things they need to succeed during the school year.
“We know that there is a lot of really smart, compassionate, really goal oriented kids out there that just need a boost and we can give that to them,” said Mary Anderson, the Chairperson for Stuff the Bus.
If you would like to help donate supplies, you can drop off 2” (new binders), Composition books, Earbud/headphones, Backpacks, Crayons, Markers, Dry erase markers, Notebooks, Colored Pencils, Pencils, Basic Calculators, Glue sticks, Highlighters, Pens, Watercolors, Pocket folders, Loose Leaf Pater, 3-subject notebooks, Zippered binders, & More at one of the Helena churches, businesses, service clubs and agencies. You can click here to find the site nearest you. The Angel Fund says to please consider donating one of more of the items listed and monetary donations are also accepted.
If you need school supplies, you are asked to please contact your child’s school the week before school starts. For the complete list of participating schools, you can click here.
The Angel Fund helps children in the Helena School District with school supplies, clothing, field trip fees and other scholastic necessities.
The non-profit also offers college scholarships to deserving seniors at Access to Success, Capital High School, Helena High School, and PAL, based on academic success, financial need and commitment to give back to their community.
“We just really believe that we need to invest in education. We need to invest in these kids so they can help us in the future,” said Anderson.
In the past year alone, the Angel Fund has served over 800 children and awarded a total of 25 Montana post-secondary scholarships to deserving graduates.
If you’d like to find out more information about the Angel Fund and the opportunities they offer, you can click here.