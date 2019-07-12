56th Annual NRA rodeo kicks off in East Helena

EAST HELENA – It's rodeo season in the Capital City as the East Helena Valley Rodeo Association presents the 56th annual NRA rodeo.
The action kicks off on Friday night at 7 p.m. with pre-rodeo events beginning at 6 p.m. Friday is also Tough Enough to Wear Pink, to show support for breast cancer awareness and research. Amateur cowboys and cowgirls from all over the Treasure State will be competing this weekend for a chance to take home a gold buckle.
“A lot of people start in the NRA and move themselves up to the PRCA. It’s fun to watch those guys, they’re trying just as hard as everybody else. They still make money, and without the sponsors and everything else we wouldn’t be able to supply that to them,” said Lanny Wock, Head of the Advertising Committee.
On Saturday, the parade in East Helena will kick off the second day of competition with the final performance beginning at 7 p.m. The excitement continues on Sunday, as the Mini Buckers returns from the 406 Rodeo Company. They will be putting on a junior rodeo for kids under the age of 13, where you can watch the future stars of rodeo compete.
Tickets are available at the gate for $10, or you can pick them up at Murdoch’s, Nickel’s, Shellie’s West, Man Store VFW Post 10010 and Stack’s Clothing Co. I Antiques. Children under the age of five are free.