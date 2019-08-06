HELENA - Today marks the 70th anniversary of thirteen heroic smokejumpers losing their life in the Mann Gulch fire.
I was able to join a Gates of the Mountain boat tour where owner Tim Crawford shared their story.
A fire was sparked on the evening of August 4th 1949 by a lightning strike. Just one of thirteen fires started that evening around Helena.
James O. Harrison who had previously been a smokejumper spotted the fire around noon on August 5th, he was the first on scene. Harrison was a forest ranger for one of the near by campgrounds.
A crew of fifteen smoke jumpers out of Missoula were called in.
The team had to jump from 800ft higher then normal due to turbulent winds in the gulch.
On the jump the teams radio parachute did not deploy leaving them without communication.
Once they were on the ground the were quickly faced with a "blow up". Around 3,000 acres burned in just ten minutes.
This caused the team to split up, only three men survived, Wagner Dodge, Walter Rumsey and Robert Sallee.
Rabert Bennett, Eldon Dietter, James Harrison, William Hellman, Philip McVey, David Navon, Leonard Piper, Stanley Reba, Marvin Sherman, Joseph Sylvia, Henry Thol, Newton Thompson and Silas Thompson were the brave men who did not return home.
A memorial still stands today at Mann Gulch for these men.