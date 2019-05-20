HELENA – Starting Monday, the Helena Regional Airport along with the Glacier Park international Airport, will host TSA Precheck enrollment.
The Precheck programs lets qualified travelers zip through security much faster and wear shoes, light outerwear and belt through a security checkpoint. You can also leave your laptops, electronics larger than a cell phone and travel-size liquids in your carry-on luggage.
The temporary enrollment center opens Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24 on the second floor of Helena Regional Airport.
The hours are Monday through Thursday 9 AM-1 PM, and 2 PM-6 PM.
On Friday, the center will be open 7 AM-11 AM and noon to 4 PM.
According to TSA, during the first three months of 2019, about 92% of TSA precheck eligible passengers waited less than five minutes to be screened through a security checkpoint nationwide.
The Helena airport will eventually add a permanent TSA Precheck enrollment office.
“When you travel outside of Montana through the busy large hubs, that's really where the big benefit is, but it is going to be nice to have TSA Precheck here after this enrollment session is over,” said Jeff Wadekamper, the Airport Director for the Helena Regional Airport.
Currently Montana only has one permanent TSA Precheck enrollment center, located in Billings.
If you are interested in signing up for the Precheck, you must bring a current U.S. passport or a driver license and a certified copy of a birth certificate. Fingerprints will be collected at the enrollment office.
To sign up or renew your TSA Precheck online click here.