Temporary TSA Precheck enrollment comes the Helena Regional Airport

HELENA – Starting Monday, the Helena Regional Airport along with the Glacier Park international Airport, will host temporary TSA Precheck enrollment centers during the month of May, allowing local residents to apply for the popular expedited security screening program.
If you are eligible for the Precheck screening program you can leave your shoes, light outerwear and belt on when going through a security checkpoint. You can also leave your laptops, electronics larger than a cell phone and travel-size liquids in your carry-on luggage.
A temporary enrollment center will be open Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24 on the second floor of Helena Regional Airport (HLN). The hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. On Friday, the center will be open 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and noon to 4 p.m.
According to TSA, during the first three months of 2019, about 92% of TSA precheck eligible passengers waited less than five minutes to be screened through a security checkpoint nationwide.
“In addition to this enrollment session that we're having here for one week, at the end of that session we will actually have TSA Pre-check here in the Helena Airport as well. It's been very helpful to have that when you travel outside of Montana through the busy large hubs, that's really where the big benefit is, but it is going to be nice to have TSA Precheck here after this enrollment session is over,” said Jeff Wadekamper, the Airport Director for the Helena Regional Airport.
Currently Montana only has one permanent TSA Precheck enrollment center located in Billings. If you are interested in signing up for the Precheck, you must bring a current U.S. passport or a driver license and a certified copy of a birth certificate. Fingerprints will be collected at the enrollment office. To sign up or renew your TSA Precheck online click here.