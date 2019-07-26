Taking home the bacon

HELENA – Throughout the weekend 4H kids will be showing their animals with hopes of becoming a 4H champion.
During the Last Chance Stampede 4H kids get a chance to strut their stuff in the show pen, but it takes a lot of hard work and dedication to even get there, so when their hard work pays off the kids feel a sense of relief.
"My favorite part is my lamb. She kind of does pretty good and we get to walk around and do other kinds of stuff,” said Clancey Jones, a Member of 4H Farm Kids.
Throughout the weekend and their time in 4H, these kids will learn life skills, but the biggest part of the weekend isn’t in the show ring but the 4H livestock sale. You can bid on the top-notch animals and make a kid’s dream come true.
On Saturday, the rodeo will be featuring and honoring all of these 4H kids hard work and dedication throughout the year.