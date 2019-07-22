Tai Chi growing in popularity across the Capital City

HELENA – There is a new exercise growing in popularity in the Capital City. Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese tradition, that today is practiced as a graceful form of exercise.
Carrie Jones has been a Volunteer Tai Chi Exercise Instructor for five years and says it was originally a set of physical training that was supposed to help with military might, but in simple terms it is a huge benefit for health. It has also shown to be one of the most effective exercises for preventing falls. Jones says over the course of five years she has seen a lot of her students improve not only with the exercise but in life.
“People who’ve come in who’ve had strokes or other particularly difficult issues to work with and seeing them actually being able to go back to walking more comfortably or more confidently is just amazing. And that’s all on them, because they come and do the work, I’m really impressed with them,” said Jones.
Jones went on to say Tai Chi is essentially a benefit to every part of the body. She says it has a lot of meditational exercises, which has a lot of positive benefits for those with Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and Autism.
Classes are held every Wednesday and Friday at 10:45 a.m. in the Helena Senior Center, and classes are free for seniors.