Supporting local businesses on Shop Small Saturday

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF MOSTLY 2 TO 5 INCHES, BUT UP TO 7 INCHES POSSIBLE IN THE MOUNTAINS AND ALONG THE MOUNTAIN SLOPES IN NORTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS, AS ICY ROADS BECOME SNOW-COVERED ONCE AGAIN. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD REDUCE VISIBILITY THROUGH MOUNTAIN PASSES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&