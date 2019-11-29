Supporting local businesses on Shop Small Saturday

HELENA – Many of you will be hitting the stores on Friday morning to Black Friday shop, but local businesses are encouraging shoppers to shop small on Saturday.
Friday night will kick off Shop Small Saturday with the parade of lights which will start the holiday stroll weekend.
This will also be the first ever holiday market that Downtown Helena is hosting. There will be nine small craft vendors on the walking mall in front of the Arcade building on Saturday morning. Brianne Steele, the Maintenance & Events Coordinator for Downtown Helena, says Saturday is one of the busiest days of the year for local businesses and one of their more important days.
"We love to see that support within the community and from the community to come down and shop at the very shops because there's something for a little bit of everyone down here,” says Steele. “It just makes their year if you can come down and check it out."
Anyone wanting to get a head start on Shop Small Saturday, there will be free parking all day long on Friday for anyone Black Friday shopping in Downtown Helena.
If you are interested in any of the events going on all weekend and would like to find out more information you can do so by clicking here.