Summer time travel hacks

HELENA – Before you book your summer trip, here are a few summer travel hacks before getting on that airplane.
Flathead Travel Service says the first thing you can do is plan ahead. The sooner the better, along with having availability will help you cut down on your ticket prices.
Another way to drive down those tickets costs is considering your destination and the season of that destination. Flathead Travel says if you know your travel dates and have no flexibility with them its best to book in advance because it's all based on availability.
“That’s kind of the biggest thing is making sure your trying to get in there and get your seats beforehand because as soon as it books up, it’s the lowest class of service, then the next, then it just becomes more expensive for travel,” said Annette Smith a Flathead Travel Counselor.
If you are looking to avoid the crowds when you are traveling this summer, Smith also advised flying out on either a Tuesday, Wednesday or Saturday to avoid the corporate travels and tickets can also be cheaper on those days as well.
If you are thinking about traveling aboard this summer the first thing you can do is go to travel.state.gov, which is a website that gives you all your travel advisories from the government. You can click on your destination of interest and it will give you all your entry requirements.
Before booking your ticket, here are a few things to consider. Number one, knowing your comfort level, like can you go to a country that doesn’t speak English. Also knowing your budget, and which destination you can afford. Doing research on your destination and knowing whether you need a visa or passport, and lastly planning ahead so you have enough preparation in order for travel.
One final recommendation, if you are planning on traveling aboard this summer, is to purchase travel insurance so if anything unexpected comes up you know you will have protection and a way to recover your travel costs.