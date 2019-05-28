Summer in the Capital City

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD WARNING FOR... RAIN AND SNOWMELT IN... NORTHWESTERN LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL MONTANA... PONDERA COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA... CENTRAL GLACIER COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA... TETON COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * NUMEROUS SMALL RIVERS AND CREEKS HAVE PEAKED BUT REMAIN NEAR OR ABOVE FLOOD STAGE, INCLUDING BADGER CREEK NEAR BROWNING, TWO MEDICINE RIVER NEAR BROWNING, AND THE TETON RIVER WEST OF CHOTEAU. * RUNOFF FROM RECENT HEAVY RAIN AND SNOWMELT CONTINUES TO FEED INTO CREEKS AND RIVERS ALONG THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT. ALTHOUGH PRECIPITATION HAS ENDED, FLOODING WILL CONTINUE IN MANY AREAS THROUGH TUESDAY OR WEDNESDAY AS RUNOFF MOVES DOWNSTREAM. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT HAVE EXPERIENCED FLOODING INCLUDE BUT NOT LIMITED TO BROWNING, HEART BUTTE, AUGUSTA AND EAST GLACIER PARK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&

...A FLOOD WARNING FOR RAIN AND SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE FOR CENTRAL LEWIS AND CLARK AND WEST CENTRAL CASCADE COUNTIES... * RAIN SHOWERS ARE ENDING THIS EVENING AND NO ADDITIONAL PRECIPITATION IS EXPECTED. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURING ALONG THE DEARBORN RIVER AND ITS TRIBUTARIES. MODERATE FLOOD STAGE IS 8.0 FEET. THE DEARBORN RIVER IS EPECTED TO REMAIN NEAR 8 FEET TONIGHT THEN SLOWLY FALL ON TUESDAY. FLOODING WILL CONTIUE ALONG THE DEARBORNE RIVER AND ITS TRIBUTATIES THROUGH TUESDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. UP TO DATE RIVER LEVELS AND FORECASTS CAN BE FOUND AT HTTPS://WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=TFX &&

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... RAIN AND SNOWMELT IN... NORTHEASTERN LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL MONTANA... SOUTH CENTRAL TETON COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA... NORTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTY IN CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * HEAVY RAIN AND SNOWMELT UPSTREAM HAS CAUSED FLOODING ALONG THE SUN RIVER FROM NEAR SIMMS DOWNSTREAM TO NEAR VAUGHN. THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN ABOVE FLOOD STAGE THOUGH MUCH OF THIS WEEK. * SEVERAL ROADS ARE CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING ALONG THE SUN RIVER. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... FORT SHAW, FORT SHAW, SIMMS AND SUN RIVER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. A FLOOD WARNING MEANS THAT FLOODING IS IMMINENT OR OCCURRING. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES SHOULD TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS IMMEDIATELY. UP TO DATE RIVER LEVELS AND FORECASTS CAN BE FOUND AT HTTPS://WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=TFX &&