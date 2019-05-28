Summer in the Capital City

HELENA - Free week long day camps for kids ages 6-11 will begin next month in the Capital City. The Kay’s Kids Program will be taking a new direction this year by adding themes to every week.
Starting June 10th through August 9th kids will have the opportunity to learn and participate in talent week, big field games and crafts, water games and swim lessons, movement minicamp, garden planting, wildlife explores, truck weeks, science week and sports sampler. Throughout the nine week long program, parents can drop their kids off at one of the five parks from 7:45 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. and pick them back up between 1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Snacks will be provided, as well as a free lunch from the free lunch program.
Kait Perrodin, the Helena Recreation and Aquatics Program Manager, says they have volunteers working hard to make sure kids can have a fun structured and meaningful time outside this summer free of cost.
“Giving children the opportunity to go multiple parks to see different things that our community has to offer is really wonderful. And it’s available because of the hard work of citizens in our community who want kids to have these opportunities,” said Perrodin.
You can register for the weeks your child is interested in free of charge by clicking here.
The Last Chance Splash Water Park and Pool will also be opening on June 17th. But there is a lot more that goes on at the water park than sliding down a water slide.
Monday through Friday you can join one of the multiple exercise classes that the water park offers. Or you can sign up for one of the many slots available for swimming lessons, both group and private.
If you are looking to work this summer, Helena Parks and Recreation has a very large seasonal staff. Hiring multiple positions like water safety instructors and life guards, front desk attendance, concession stand workers, recreation leaders and park maintenance.
If you have a special occasion coming up and need a place to celebrate you can book a pool party at the water park. You can click here to find the full water park and pool schedule. Or email kperrodin@helenamt.gov for more information.