Summer flowers flood Capitol lawn

HELENA – It's officially summer and you sure can tell in the Capital City, as thousands of flowers were planted on the Capital lawn.
There are 5,500 yellow and strawberry color zinnia and dusty miller flowers in 1,700 square foot Montana flower bed.
It took the Capitol Grounds Crew an entire day to plant all the flowers, and even got some help from Lieutenant Governor Mike Cooney. But it takes more than planting to make the flowers come to life. This operation started back in January and lasts well after to flowers bloom.
“This crew is phenomenal. Not only do they prepare the bed and put the plants in, then they have to maintain it. They have to make sure it gets weeded; they have to make sure it’s kept up. It’s really an all-season project for these guys. They take it seriously, they love it,” said Cooney.
They have been planting flowers in the Montana flower bed since the 1970’s, and every year it is a little different, but the theme remains the same. This year the whole operation is completely local, with High Country Growers, in Helena getting the bid.
“It’s amazing how many tourists come through Helena, whether they come through on a regular basis or not, they will always drive up and they’ll drive past this and they’re constantly getting out and taking pictures of the Capitol with the flower bed in front. And Helenin's and people from around the state. It’s just kind of a sign that summers here. It’s very colorful and they’re proud of this. It makes them have a lot of state pride,” said Cooney.
The graphic layout for this year, says Montana 2019 with a bison head.