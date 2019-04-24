Suicide prevention PSA increases calls to suicide prevention lifeline

HELENA - Tuesday morning Governor Steve Bullock was joined by members of the Montana Broadcasters Association, to announce the renewal of a media campaign of TV and radio public service announcements, focusing on raising awareness about suicide prevention.
The media campaign first launched in April of 2017. Since the airing of the PSA’s, there has been a noticeable increase in the usage of the Montana Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Suicide continues to be a major public health issue in the Treasure State, and Montana has been at or near the top in the nation for the rate of suicide for nearly four decades. Although the media campaign has made big strides in suicide prevention, there is still a long way to go.
“Our work isn’t done. Not by a long shot and the broadcasters certainly understand that. They know that to make a real difference it will take years not just months. It’s my hope that we can continue to grow our community and legislative partnerships to ensure that even more lives can be saved. I know that this partnership with the Montana Broadcasters Association is making a real and meaningful difference,” said Governor Steve Bullock.
The MBA is an organization made up of 155 TV and radio stations all across Montana. The ads focus on four main areas including firearm safety for those at the highest risk with access to lethal means (males age 35-64), recognizing the signs of suicide, veterans and youth. The common theme of all four ads urge Montanans to speak up and reach out to an individual who is exhibiting signs of suicide.
For more information about suicide prevention in Montana you can click here. The TV and radio ads can also be accessed by clicking here and the Lifeline is available 24/7 for people in crisis to call at 1-800-273-TALK. Veterans are urged to call this number by pressing ‘1’ will be routed to the Veterans Suicide Prevention Hotline. The Text Line can be accessed by texting MT to 741 741. It offers 24/7 access to crisis counselors through a familiar format, especially appealing to youth.