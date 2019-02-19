Suicide prevention program in Helena schools

With Montana being toward the top of the list every year for suicide, some schools in the Helena area are trying to change that.
East Valley Middle School is one of the many schools in the Helena area implementing the Signs of Suicide Prevention Program. The program begins with a 25-minute educational video along with a mental health screener.
After the video, students will answer follow up questions along with having the opportunity to write a note where they can put down names of anyone they may be worried about or think is struggling. Former counselor at East Valley Middle School, Kevin Van Nice, is now the vice principle and says this program may be more helpful then he thought.
“There’s not a magic answer to this suicide problem, there’s not a magic answer to depression, but at least you’re reaching out and trying to connect. And like I said earlier you don’t know how many people you’re helping with what you’re doing,” said Van Nice.
Van Nice went on to say, after reading some of the note's that students have written it has helped him identify some who were not on his radar. He also says starting this program in middle school is important, because identifying as many kids in distress, the better off you are going to be at supporting them.
The program was implemented three years ago at East Valley, and Van Nice would love to see it expand to all schools throughout the Treasure State.