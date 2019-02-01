Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 10 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS AND 10 TO 15 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS. * WHERE...MEAGHER, JEFFERSON, BROADWATER AND CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK. * WHEN...FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 30 BELOW ZERO COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT SNOW, SLEET OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS. &&