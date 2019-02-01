According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the United States and Montana ranks number one for suicide rate in the nation. Friday morning at the State Capitol, advocates for suicide prevention will tell their stories and meet with lawmakers to encourage them to get serious about the subject.
Volunteers from AFSP will have a chance to grab their State Legislator and share their stories about why they think suicide prevention is so important. They will urge lawmakers to be the voice for thousands of Montanans affected by suicide each year.
The AFSP is the largest suicide prevention organization in the United States and says one American dies from suicide every 11 minutes and 90% of those who die by suicide had a diagnosable mental health condition at the time.
The volunteers will also be advocating for two suicide prevention bills. House Bill 187 would appropriate $1.6 million to the Department of Public Health and Human Services for youth suicide grants, and House Bill 186 would establish a student mental health screening pilot program.
The AFSP Montana State Capitol Day will held in the rotunda at 7am and breakfast will be served as volunteers share their stories.