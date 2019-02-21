Students consider gender neutral graduation gowns

With the tradition starting in 2007, Helena High School changed from monochromatic gowns to wearing gender-specific gowns. But now the school is considering having all students wear the same color gown. Principal Steve Thennis brought the idea to the student leadership group to get their opinion.
Since then, it has received a lot of attention from students, but this is something senior Grace Lawlor says is a good idea because of the direction the world is moving.
“Not only is our country changing with progressive moments and gender equality and trying to ignore gender identity and sexual identity. It's kind of a way for Helena High to move in that direction as well,” said Lawlor.
This is also something senior Rachel Jakovac, student council president, says is about time. “I think we should have never had this change, although the discussion wasn’t really there back in 2007, when the gender gowns were established. It’s just about time to change with what’s happening socially and with society,” said Jakovac.
There was a petition created by students who opposed of the idea, there goal is to stop the change in order to retain the long-standing tradition of the current gown and graduation process. Senior Aurora Boutin is a member of the student leadership group and says this change is about unity on graduation day.
“We should all be as one Bengal and not separated by something like that. And if it's something as simple as changing gowns I would totally be willing to do that,” said Boutin, who is also the Student Representative on the Board of Trustees.
If the decision is granted, the next step would be choosing a color for graduation day.