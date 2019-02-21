Students consider gender neutral graduation gowns

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES, WITH UP TO 3 INCHES OVER ROGERS PASS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY. THE HELENA VALLEY, INCLUDING THE CITY OF HELENA, IS NOT INCLUDED IN THIS ADVISORY. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

...POOR VISIBILITY FOR THE MORNING COMMUTE OVER CENTRAL MT... AT 545 AM, LIGHT SNOW IS FALLING FROM GREAT FALLS TO LEWISTOWN. HOWEVER, NORTH WINDS GUSTING BETWEEN 20 AND 25 MPH IS CAUSING QUITE A BIT OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. ADDITIONALLY, VISIBILITY IS VERY POOR IN OPEN AREAS, ESPECIALLY WHILE DRIVING AND TRYING TO PASS OTHER VEHICLES. ALLOW EXTRA TRAVEL TIME THIS MORNING FOR THE MORNING COMMUTE, ESPECIALLY ALONG INTERSTATE 15 FROM SIEBEN FLATS TO GREAT FALLS, HIGHWAY 200 FROM ROGERS PASS TO LEWISTOWN, AND HIGHWAY 89 FROM SUN RIVER TO PENDROY.