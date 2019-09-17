HELENA- Public comment is being taken on the Montana Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan through October 17 at 5:00 P.M.
The Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (SCORP) is redeveloped every five years and acts as a guide for the management of outdoor recreation resources.
Montana is required to develop a SCORP to be eligible for Land and Water Conservation Funds. Through the Land and Water Conservation funds Montana has received over $38 million to support outdoor recreation projects since 1965.
A press release from Fish, Wildlife and Parks says the new recreation plan is titled “Sustaining Montana’s Outdoor Recreation Legacy 2020-2024”. The plan will identify trends, issues and challenges facing the state’s outdoor recreation and natural resources and provide recommendations for outdoor recreation across Montana.
FWP says the goals and recommendations from the SCORP are:
Promote outdoor recreation opportunities for all Montanans
Enhance public access to outdoor recreation resources and facilities
Support the economic vitality of communities and the state
Improve quality of life through outdoor recreation experiences
Adapt outdoor recreation for a changing environment
Honor Montana’s outdoor legacy
The statewide draft plan was developed by Montana State Parks, The University of Montana and the SCORP Advisory Council. The University of Montana held multiple group discussions to ask outdoor recreation leaders and interested citizens about the needs, demands, and their visions for outdoor recreation in Montana.
For more information about “Sustaining Montana’s Outdoor Recreation Legacy 2020-2024” you can call Kyan Bishop at 406-444-3364 or email kyan.bishop@mt.gov.
The public can read the 2020-2024 SCORP and submit comments through October 17 at 5:00 P.M. by clicking here.
Comments can also be sent by mail to Montana State Parks, Draft 2020-2024 SCORP Public Comment, PO Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620-0701.
There will also be a meeting in Great Falls at the Parks Regional Headquarters, 4800 Giant Springs Road, September 18 that is accepting public comment on the SCORP as well.