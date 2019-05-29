HELENA - A young Democratic state legislator says he's running to be Montana's top elections overseer.
State Sen. Bryce Bennett (D-Missoula) announced his run for secretary of state on Wednesday. In Montana, the secretary of state's office organizes elections and tabulates votes.
Bennett, a Montana native who attended the University of Montana, cites his work on legislation on campaign finance, mail-in elections, and state employee ethics:
“In the legislature, I’ve fought to keep our elections secure and accessible, and I’ve held the line against dark money groups and out-of-state special interests who think our elections should be up for sale to the highest bidder. As your next Secretary of State, I will lead an efficient, transparent office that is always accountable to voters, Main Street businesses, and the people of our state—as it should be.”
Current Secretary of State Corey Stapleton, a Republican, is term-limited out and has already announced plans to run for governor.
In 2010, Bennett was just 25 years old when he made history as the first openly gay man to serve in the Montana Legislature.
Watch his campaign video below: