HELENA- A program to help build affordable rental homes was announced Monday, December 9.
The program makes $15 million of Coal Tax Trust Fund dollars available for developing affordable rental homes by providing developers with low-interest rate loans according to the Department of Commerce.
“This program is a new tool that will expand the capacity for housing developers to provide more needed, quality affordable homes for families and individuals in Montana,” Montana Department of Commerce Director Tara Rice said.
An estimated 240 new or rehabilitated affordable rental homes in Montana will be initially supported by the loans.
According to the Department of Commerce, as the loans are paid off, the money returned will be used to fund the development of more homes in the future.
Projects such as new construction, acquisition or rehabilitation of existing multifamily rental homes, acquisition of land for multifamily rental homes and land trusts for rental and mobile or manufactured homes can be developed with the loan.
Applications for the loan are being accepted on a continual basis. Reviews of the application are done by the Montana Board of Housing at their regularly scheduled meetings.
Eligible applicants for the loan include non-profit, for-profit or government entities.
For more information and to apply for the loan, you can visit the Montana Department of Commerce’s website here.