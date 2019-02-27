HELENA - The Montana Department of Environmental Quality is hosting public meetings to discuss an ongoing algae growth study in the Smith River, according to their official Facebook page.
DEQ developed the Smith River Nuisance Algae Study in 2018 after receiving reports of algae growth reaching nuisance levels since 2015 and interfering with recreational activities such as river floating.
DEQ Public Information Officer Karen Ogden says the department will use the meetings to discuss results of the first study field season, as well as possible factors that could play a role in algae growth. Additionally, the meetings will also go over plans for the upcoming 2019 field season.
“We’ll look at changing water temperature, the levels of nutrients or whether water hardness might be impacting [algae growth],” explains Ogden. “It’s too early to draw a lot of early conclusions, but we’ll be familiarizing the public with what factors we’re looking at.”
Water hardness refers to the level of dissolved minerals in water, including calcium and magnesium. Higher mineral amounts typically lead to harder water, according to the U.S. Geological Survey's Water Science School.
While it’s still too early to draw any conclusions, Ogden encourages people to come for a chance to familiarize themselves with departmental research.
The first meeting will take place on March 11 in Helena at the DEQ Metcalf Building, 1520 E. 6th Ave., Room 111, 12:30 - 3 p.m. The second meeting is March 12 in White Sulphur Springs at the All Seasons Inn and Suites, 5:30 - 8 p.m.