Stakeholders provide Sperry Chalet reconstruction update

HELENA – On Monday, Governor Steve Bullock met with stakeholders involved in the rebuilding of the historic Sperry Chalet dormitory building in Glacier National Park, which was burned by the Sprague Fire in 2017.
The topic of discussion at the meeting was the resiliency of Montanan’s and communities following the disaster.
Stakeholders talked about maintaining the rustic experience throughout the rebuilding process. Governor Bullock says once the wildfire overcame the Sperry Chalet and deemed it a total loss, Montanan’s still didn’t give up.
“To me what struck me time and time again, even in those challenging times, is how Montanan’s came together. Thousands of Montanan’s volunteering their time. Business’s volunteering resources. 5,600 people assigned to fight fires, 500 national guard members took their time away from family and work to do this,” said Governor Bullock.
The Superintendent of Glacier National Park says it was a tragic loss but thinks they will have a great structure that will serve visitors from around the world well for the next 100 years.
The dining hall is currently open for the summer, but visitors won't be able to tour the inside of the building. Construction is expected to be finished on October 1st.