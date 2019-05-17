St. Peter’s opens a new orthopaedic urgent care

HELENA - St. Peter’s Health has announced the opening of a new Orthopaedic Urgent Care at their Broadway Clinic. The clinic will provide evaluation and treatment for common orthopaedic-related injuries like sports injuries; broken bones and cast or splint issues; strains and sprains; minor cuts; and post-operative concerns.
The orthopaedics team currently consists of two physicians and four advanced practice providers. They are planning to expand their staff, by adding another orthopaedic surgeon as well as a new physician assistant that will start this summer.
“The hope is that by providing just an orthopaedic urgent care that patients can get seen and treated back on their feet faster,” Dr. Kerry Hale, an orthopedic surgeon at St. Peter’s Health.
The clinic has been open less than a week, and Dr. Hale says it has been very busy, seeing an average of 15 patients a day. Dr. Hale says the summer time is typically the busiest time of the year for orthopaedics with everyone out enjoying Montana.
The Urgent Care is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. No appointment is necessary, and walk-ins are welcome.