St. Peter’s offering free prepared parenting course

HELENA – St. Peter’s Health is offering a free 2-hour car seat safety course that is available to the community. This class will help parents learn the basics of choosing the right seat for your child, budget, proper installation and more.
The car seat safety class is part of St. Peter’s free prepared parenting series.
The classes are taught by a variety of specialists and professionals who help parents with the preparations, expectations and details surrounding a new baby. Car crashes are the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 13, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
“There's a lot of information that needs to be known about the proper installation of car seat safeties that perhaps people don't know,” says Jaime Larese the Wellness Promotion Developer and Educator. “Especially parents who are coming out of the hospital with a brand-new baby or care givers or grandparents who are taking those children on off days.”
The free car seat safety course is just one of the six free courses you can take through the prepared parenting course.
Pregnancy and Post-Partum Nutrition: This 1.5-hour class is taught by a Registered Dietitian to help moms both prenatally and postpartum understand proper nutrition, along with prevention and management of gestational diabetes.
Childbirth Education: This 2-part class held over two weeks is taught by St. Peter’s Health Women and Children’s nurses and covers a variety of labor topics including signs and symptoms of labor, breathing and relaxation skills, pain management options, and coach’s role during labor and C-sections.
Women and Children’s Unit Tour: This tour of the Women's and Children's Unit at St. Peter's Health is led by unit staff and allows expecting community members to familiarize themselves with the facility ahead of labor. The Unit includes nine labor and delivery/recovery/postpartum/newborn (LDRPN) suites.
Prenatal Activity + Postpartum Recovery: A St. Peter’s Health Women's Health Physical Therapist will conduct a 1.5-hour class to discuss useful tips and education to remedy discomforts and guard against pain and dysfunction during and after pregnancy. The class is designed for those who've just learned their pregnant, those who are in 2nd or 3rd trimesters, and those who are postpartum.
Child Car Seat Safety: This 1.5-hour class is led by a certified child passenger safety technician. This instruction helps parents to learn the basics of choosing the right seat for your child and your budget; proper seat installation and specifically which position to use, angle and how to secure; and appropriately fitting your child to the seat as it is more complex that the height, weight and age listed on the packaging. Individual car seat installation NOT part of class.
Infant CPR/Choking CPR: Nothing is more frightening than having an unresponsive tiny infant. Although you’ll hope to never have to use CPR on an infant, it’s important to learn the basics of what to do. Join St. Peter’s Health’s certified American Heart Association instructors for a class aimed at giving you what you need to confidently deal with an unwanted situation. This class does NOT provide certification and all attendees must register for the Prepared Parenting CPR class as space is limited.
Parents or parents to be are encouraged to sign up. Larese says there is something for everyone to learn. Please visit www.sphealth.org/classes-events to register.