St. Peter’s implements visitor restrictions due to a significant increase in norovirus

HELENA – St. Peter’s Health will continue to keep visitor restrictions in place due to a significant increase of norovirus in the community and at the Regional Medical Center.
The hospital will take it day by day and revisit the need for restrictions every morning at 10 a.m. Currently, all visitors will be restricted from visiting patients on the medical floor of the Regional Medical Center, unless they are visiting a patient in the end-of-life care.
There has been seven confirmed cases and eight staff members have called out. The hospital is having those staff members stay home if they are complaining of those symptoms, whether the cases are confirmed or not. Jon Scallan, the Director of Quality at St. Peter’s, says the virus can survive on surfaces for a very long time and is spread through touch. St. Peter’s has been using bleach to wipe down high touch spaces throughout the hospital.
“Our responsibility as a health care organization, is if someone comes in without the virus that we do our absolute best to keep it from happening to them,” said Scallan.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, you can protect yourself from norovirus by washing your hands often and avoid preparing food for others when sick and for two days after the symptoms stop.
More information about norovirus is available from the CDC.