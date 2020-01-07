St. Peter's implementing visitor restrictions due to increase in flu activity

HELENA - In response to increasing flu activity St. Peter's Health is implementing visitor restrictions at the Regional Medical Center. They have opened a seasonal Cold, Cough and Flu Clinic at the North Clinic located at 3330 Ptarmigan Lane in Helena.
While the restrictions are in place, children under the age of 12 as well as anyone showing flu like symptoms are restricted from visiting the Regional Medical Center unless they are seeking care.
According to the latest State of Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services data, there have been 789 confirmed cases of influenza in Montana. St. Peter’s Health has seen a steady increase in the number of positive flu cases over the past month. The flu season has not peaked yet according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and as of mid-December, the state had seen 46 hospitalizations due to influenza so far this year.
If you would like to find out more information about the visitor restrictions or the Cold Cough and Flu Clinic you can do so by clicking here.