HELENA - With flu cases on the rise across our community, St. Peter’s Health is offering a seasonal cold, cough and flu clinic.
This is the second year St. Peter’s Health has put on the seasonal clinic. During the severe flu season last year, the clinic saw about 400 patients.
There have 25 confirmed cases of the flu in Lewis and Clark County so far this year, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. Dr. Shelly Harkins, St. Peter’s Chief Medical Officer, says they have seen a steady uptick in positive cases and know there are several other flu-like viruses circulating in the community. The clinic will provide care to residents experiencing flu like symptoms.
The clinic will be held Monday through Friday, at the Medical Group’s North Location at 3330 Ptarmagin Lane in Helena starting at 9am. You can make an appointment online at www.sphealth.org or over the phone at 406-457-4180.