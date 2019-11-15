Spreading holiday cheer through Gifts With A Lift

HELENA – You might notice some donation boxes set up at various locations throughout the Treasure State. The Department of Public Health and Human Services announced they have been set up to receive holiday gifts that benefit Montana State Hospital patients.
This program has been spreading holiday cheer to patients for over 60 years. The program is designed to make sure all state hospital patients have a gift to open under the Christmas Tree.
“It gives the patients there a lift,” says Jon Ebelt the DPHHS Public Information Officer. “That's kind of where the name comes from. It gives them a lift during the holiday season. It gives the staff there a lift too, it just kind of makes everyone get in the holiday spirt. And makes sure the patients are taken care of.”
MSH is the only publicly operated inpatient psychiatric hospital in the state. It provides treatment to adults who have serious mental illnesses and who are referred from hospitals, mental health programs, and district courts from across the state.
