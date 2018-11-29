He might not technically be Father Christmas, but after dedicating more than 40 years of his life to the Toys for Tots organization, most people would say James or "Jim" Heffernan has earned a spot on Santa’s nice list.
"Jim is an old curmudgeon. Stubborn, hard headed, opinionated, and one of the sweetest guys I know," said Howard Mears, Helena’s Current Toys for Tots Coordinator.
Heffernan is a Marine Corps veteran who served in the Korean War. Back in 1978, he took his passion for service and decided to give back to the kids of Montana.
"You see the children and you see how happy they are after receiving it, it's god's gift to the universe, seriously," said Heffernan.
When he first started as coordinator, the Helena region only collected about 200 toys. Now the Capital City takes in about 12,000 every Christmas.
"This takes a team. And you know the marine corps is made up of leadership, teamwork and self sacrifice," said Heffernan.
Over the years, Heffernan upheld those military values. In fact, one year, the organization didn't have any space to store the toys. So, with his wife's permission, Heffernan let his own house evolve into a toy chest for a few weeks.
"And I said Jo, can we use our home for storage and giveaway. She didn't hesitate," said Heffernan.
Playing Santa’s helper hasn't always been easy.
"We had a five foot lion stuffed. And this individual came in and about two or three hours later he was gone and so was the lion," said Heffernan.
However, Heffernan’s work hasn't gone unnoticed. He was acknowledged as Toys for Tot's Coordinator of the Year in 2003. The annual, national honor is only given to one person in the entire organization.
"The primary goal is to make sure that there is no child that is without at Christmas time and if there is, then he or she will be wondering if nobody loves me. That's the important thing," said Heffernan.
Heffernan retired as coordinator in 2008, but never fully handed over the reins. He says he'll keep acting as Santa’s helper as long as he lives.