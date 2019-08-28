HELENA- A special Chrome for Kids motorcycle license plate has made available $24,000 for Montana-based nonprofit corporations that grant wishes to chronically or critically ill children in Montana.

“Montanans are passionate about helping in times of need. This is especially true when it comes to our children. We encourage all non-profits that meet the criteria to apply for this special grant.” Said Sarah Garcia, Administrator of the Motor Vehicle Division.

The criteria for grants according to the news release from the Motor Vehicle Division Montana Department of Justice are:

Only Montana-based nonprofit public or private corporations which have received IRS 501 (c)(3) tax-exempt designation and whose purpose includes assistance to chronically or critically ill Montana children may apply for a Chrome for Kids Wish Fund grant.

Funds must be used to provide a chronically or critically ill Montana child a special wish. No more than 10% of awarded grant funds can be used for program administration by the applicant.

Children’s wishes shall be determined by the parents or legal guardians of minor children in consultation with the child and an attending healthcare provider and may be of the following type: (a) a visit to a special place such as a children’s theme park or a city or metropolitan area to experience unique or different food, arts, education, entertainment, and culture; (b) a trip to participate in or observe a special activity such as a rodeo, baseball game, surfing, or other physical/sports activity; (c) financial assistance to provide improvement in the quality of life for the critically or chronically ill child as determined by the attending physician and parents/legal guardian; or (d) a special activity such as a birthday party or celebration of the child’s life as determined by parents/legal guardian.

Applicants for the grant are to submit: the legal title of the nonprofit organization and the address of its primary office; a list of the organization’s board members and their occupations; a copy of the organization’s IRS tax-exempt designation; the name of the proposed grant, the amount of funding requested, the general purpose of the proposed grant, and a specific description of how any awarded grant funds would be used; and any evidence of public support for the grant.

Applicants who receive the grant will have to provide the Montana Department of Justice Motor Vehicle Division with a report, once all the funds are spent, that shows specifically how the funds were used.

Grant applications are being accepted by the Motor Vehicle Division at the Montana Department of Justice through October 30 and will be awarded by November 30.

Applications can be submitted to the attention of the Montana Department of Justice Motor Vehicle Division Administrator at PO Box 201430, Helena, Montana 59620-1430 or emailed to mvdtitleinfo@mt.gov.

For more information you can call 406-444-3933.